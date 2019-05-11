768 kg ganja seized at two places, two arrested

Task Force teams of the Excise Department, Visakhapatnam, have seized 768 kg of ganja, at two different places in Visakhapatnam district, on Friday. Excise teams confirmed that the ganja was being transported to Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune from interior areas of the district. The total worth of the seized contraband is estimated to be about ₹16 lakh in the district, but it would be around ₹60 lakh to ₹1 crore in other big cities.

In the two cases, the police arrested four persons, while the two accused are still at large.

According to Anakapalle Excise Inspector Kameswara Rao, in one case, about 600 kg ganja, which was being transported in a mini bus, was caught at Addu Road Junction under S Rayavaram Police Station limits. The ganja was said to be procured from interior villages of Sileru and was being transported to Mumbai via Hyderabad. The police arrested two smugglers Mallayya (35) and Raheem (50), who are driver and cleaner of mini bus, while the kingpins Ravi Nayak (35) and Mohammed Nayeem (30), are at large.

Explaining the modus operandi, Mr Kameswara Rao said that the ganja was stuffed in 200 packets.

“In order to escape from police, the smugglers used a mini tourist bus. They closed all the windows with curtains. The two kingpins were ahead of vehicle in another car, while this bus followed them. We have clues from CCTV footage,” said Mr. Kameswara Rao.

The ganja was said to be procured for about ₹12 lakh in Visakhapatnam district.

In another case, a team of excise officials intercepted a car, in which they found 168 kg ganja at Narsipatnam area. The team arrested two persons and found that the ganja was being transported to Pune.

Sources said that it was the Narsipatnam catch, which gave the excise teams a hint about smuggling in mini bus.