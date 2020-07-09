Andhra Pradesh

76 fall sick after consuming dead animal meat in Visakha agency

Paderu MLA K. Bhagyalakshmi visis the district hospital

As many as 70 persons turned ill, including five of them seriously, after consuming contaminated food at Magatapalem village of Gaduturu panchayat of G. Madugula mandal in the Agency area of the district on Wednesday night.

Those who turned seriously ill were shifted to the Paderu District Hospital, while the remaining were being treated at the local PHC.

"The victims belong to the PVTG tribe. Last night they consumed the meat of a dead animal at a feast and later developed abdominal pain, vomiting and motions. I spoke to the medical officers and all of them are out of danger,” Paderu MLA K. Bhagyalakshmi, who visited the hospital on Thursday morning, told The Hindu on the phone

