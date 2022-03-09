75-year-old woman brutally murdered for gain in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh

Unidentified persons brutally murdered a 75-year-old woman at her house by slitting her throat, and reportedly decamped with gold jewellery worth over ₹10 lakh, at Vitalam village of Valmikipuram mandal of Madanapalle police sub-division on the intervening night of Tuesday. The incident came to light on Wednesday when her family members arrived at the village, after finding no response from the deceased.

According to the police, the deceased, identified as G. Venkata Lakshmamma, had been living alone at her house since her husband’s death several years ago. Her children and relatives kept visiting her occasionally.

The police said at midnight hour, some unidentified persons sneaked into the house to commit burglary. Possibly finding resistance from the woman, the accused allegedly slit her throat with a kitchen knife, and relieved her of the gold chain, bangles and finger rings. Neighbours who visited the house as part of daily chores found the Lakshmamma in a pool of blood.

Senior police officials with a clues team and dog’s squad rushed to the village. Receiving a complaint from the family members, the police booked a case and reportedly took a suspect into custody. Further investigation is on.