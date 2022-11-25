November 25, 2022 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Doctors at Andhra Hospitals gave a new lease of life to a 75-year-old woman who was suffering due to Urachal Adenocarcinoma, a rare malignancy due to a bladder tumour. She had successfully undergone laparoscopic surgery for Urinary Bladder Cancer.

Andhra Hospitals managing director Dr. P.V. Ramana Murthy said that the woman, a resident of Vuyyuru was diagnosed with having large growth in the urinary bladder and a biopsy revealed it to be a rare bladder tumour.

Andhra Hospitals’ Chief Urologist Dr. Koushik Amancharla who headed the team which performed the surgery said that it was a challenging procedure due to the complexity of cancer and its unusual location in the dome of the urinary bladder. This type of cancer is unique as its incidence is only 0.02% among all adult cancers and has high mortality if untreated, he said.