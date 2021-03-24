75 villages to be developed under PMAGY

VIJAYAWADA

Collector A.Md. Imtiaz has said that the district administration has taken up development of 75 villages under the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana (PMAGY) scheme. Mr. Imtiaz held a review meeting with mandal level officers of the departments concerned on Wednesday.

He said the villages selected for the scheme had more than 50% Scheduled Castes population. He said ₹20 lakh for each village had been sanctioned and ₹80 lakh would be provided as matching grant by the respective departments.

Detailed project reports for all the development plans were ready and works would be taken up soon, he said.