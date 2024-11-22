75% posts at Uddanam kidney hospital are vacant, says A.P. Health Minister tells Assembly

Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav has informed the State Legislative Assembly that 75% of posts including that of doctors sanctioned for the Kidney Research Centre at Uddanam are lying vacant and blamed the previous YSRCP government for the situation.

Replying to a question raised by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs Gouthu Sireesha, Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao and others in the House on November 22 (Friday), the Minister said that the hospital had not been functioning to its full potential as 75% of doctor posts had been vacant because of the mismanagement during the YSRCP’s tenure.

“The previous YSRCP government had failed to appoint sufficient doctors, nephrologists, and staff and no attention was paid to the hospital. Kidney problem in Uddanam has been a serious and long-term issue,” Mr. Satya Kumar said.

In December 2019, after facing stiff opposition from local people, former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the kidney research centre amidst huge fanfare. However, the necessary medical professionals and staff were not appointed. Of the six nephrologists required, only one was appointed, and four posts in urology remained vacant. While eight anesthesiologists and four radiologists were needed, none were appointed. In all, 61 staff members were required, but only 17 were in place, leaving 44 posts vacant, he said.

The Minister mentioned that a team of experts had identified that heavy metals, silica, pesticide residues, and severe dehydration in the water resources were contributing to the kidney problems in the Uddanam region. Additionally, genetic issues were found to be a significant factor.

Public awareness

He emphasised the need for raising public awareness about safe water usage in the region and assured that measures would be taken to address these issues.