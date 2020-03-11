75 Italy returnees advised self-isolation

The Department of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said that 75 persons who returned to the State from Italy, which was the most affected country after China by the COVID-19 outbreak, as four groups starting from February 29 have been advised self- quarantine.
In a press release, the department has issued an advisory to the passengers asking them to stay isolated at their homes for 14 days and not to get close to any of their family members or relatives.
They were asked to stay put in a single room and in houses with only one toilet. They were asked to use it at the last and clean it without fail.
Further, they were asked to call 0866-2410978 help line if they experience cough, fever, respiratory problems and others any time. If required, the passengers would be taken to isolation ward facilities by 108 ambulance. For further information, they can call 104.
