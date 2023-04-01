ADVERTISEMENT

74 teachers, other staff booked in malpractice cases should be sacked, says Minister

April 01, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

They were debarred from examination duties for five years, says Education Minister

The Hindu Bureau,Rajulapudi Srinivas

Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana explaining the arrangements made for SSC examinations, in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

All the 74 teachers, working in various government and private schools, who were allegedly involved in ‘malpractice’ and ‘paper leak’ cases, should be terminated from their service, said Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana.

“The teachers booked in malpractice cases were deceiving the government as well as students, who were working hard, and their parents, by helping the private education institutions. They should be removed from their jobs,” the Minister opined.

“It was shocking that a group of teachers, who allegedly colluded with some private education institutions, managed to take the question paper out of the examination hall and were writing the examination in a house,” Mr. Satyanarayana said.

The Chittoor, Sri Satya Sai, Eluru and Krishna districts police registered cases against the teachers. They seized the question papers, printer, and their mobile phones in which the question papers were leaked through various social media groups.

During investigation, it came to light that private school managements were allegedly paying monthly salaries to some government school teachers. As per their agreement, the accused teachers would leak the question papers and help the students to get good score in tenth class, the Minister said.

Government had already debarred all the teachers, booked in malpractice cases, for five years from all examination duties. The teachers unions said that they would not support the teachers booked in ‘paper leak’ cases.

“The accused teachers approached the court against the government’s decision to remove them from services, but we will file an appeal and go ahead,” the Minister said while explaining the arrangements for SSC Public Examinations, here on Saturday.

The government had bound over the 74 teachers during the ensuing SSC Public Examinations, and asked them to report in the Mandal Revenue Officer’s (MROs) Offices. But, the decision had been withdrawn, Mr. Satyanarayana said.

”We have taken departmental action against the accused teachers, and they are facing criminal cases. The government is very serious on malpractice cases against teachers, which was first in the history,” the Minister said.

