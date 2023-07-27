HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

74 cases settled in Lok Adalat of Railway Claims Tribunal

July 27, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

In view of the huge pendency of cases, the Railway Claims Tribunal, Amaravati Bench, organised a four-day Lok Adalat - 2023 Phase-I from July 24 to 27. During the four days, 73 cases were disposed of and an amount of ₹5.84 crore was settled as compensation for the claimants.

M. Ramakrishna, Divisional Railway Manager, Guntur Division, interacted with the claimants and said Lok Adalats would ensure speedy justice to victims and their families besides reducing pendency of cases. 

The settled amount would be released immediately, he said.

Lok Adalats would be conducted at regular intervals to give early relief to the applicants, he added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / tribunal / indian railways

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.