739 new infections reported in State, lowest in 167 days

VIJAYAWADA

07 September 2021 01:14 IST

14 succumb to COVID-19 in 24 hours

The State reported 14 deaths due to COVID-19 and 739 new infections in the 24 hours ending Monday morning.

It was the lowest single-day tally in 167 days. However, only 43,598 tests were conducted with a positivity rate of 1.70%, which was also the lowest in the past 166 days.

The cumulative tally increased to 20,22,064 and the death toll reached 13,925 with a mortality rate of 0.69%.

The recovery rate remains at 98.59% with a total of 19,93,589 recoveries, including 1,333 recoveries in the past day. There were 14,555 active cases in the State.

Chittoor and Prakasam reported four deaths each while Krishna and Nellore reported two each. Anantapur and East Godavari recorded one death each. Eight districts reported no death in the past day.

No new infection in Kurnool

Kurnool reported no new infection in the past day. It was the first time in more than a year and a half that a district reported zero new infections, according to the State COVID bulletin.

Vizianagaram reported two infections while Anantapur and West Godavari reported three and nine infections respectively. Chittoor reported 166 new infections. It was followed by Nellore (114), Kadapa (98), Prakasam (94), Guntur (66), Krishna (64), East Godavari (58), Visakhapatnam (54) and Srikakulam (11).

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,86,935), Chittoor (2,39,395), West Godavari (1,75,088), Guntur (1,73,237), Anantapur (1,57,253), Visakhapatnam (1,55,347), Nellore (1,41,226), Prakasam (1,34,388), Kurnool (1,23,854), Srikakulam (1,22,228), Krishna (1,14,537), Kadapa (1,13,159) and Vizianagaram (82,522).