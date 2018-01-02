73,000 houses to be built for the poor in Nellore district

With emphasis growing on housing, poor families from different parts are visiting and making enquiries about the quality of construction at the housing complex being built at Ash Pond locality near Venkateswarapuram on the outskirts the town for the past few weeks.

Developed under the Housing for All scheme, the housing complex has got multi-storeyed buildings which came up with the use of latest fast-track technologies with minimal use of manual work.

The aspiring beneficiaries from different sections are making visits to this housing complex to get a feel of the construction.

Target increased

Considering the increasing demand, the people’s representatives have made requests to the officials from all municipalities in the district for extending these housing benefits to more applicants.

Consequently, the target has been set to construct a total of 73,000 housing units in the district in the next six months.

Taking into account these considerations, Minister for Municipal Administration P. Narayana has sanctioned newly over 43,000 houses in Atmakur, Gudur, Nayudupeta and Venkatagiri towns for taking up these projects as early as possible.

Another 10,000 houses would be sanctioned for beneficiaries after the scrutiny of the needy locations within the district.

The main features impressing the poor beneficiaries here are stated to be the good quality of construction with liveable conditions in the houses built with new technologies.

Optimum utilisation of the available space to provide a TV room, a bedroom and a kitchen has attracted wide attention here.