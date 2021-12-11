73 teachers get promotions as HMs in Chittoor

Counselling, postings completed in record two hours, says DEO

As many as 73 school assistants of various ZP high schools in the district on Saturday received promotions as Grade-II headmasters, after counselling here.

District Educational Officer Shriram Purushottam said that in a record time of two hours, the promotions counselling and posting were completed. “It is for the first time in the history of the education department in Chittoor that the exercise was accomplished without any hassle,” he said.

The official said that the promotions were delayed in recent years due to the COVID pandemic and legal issues. “We have received orders to clear promotions on Thursday. All the HM-promotees from various mandals were present here and took part in the counselling between 11 am and 12.30 p.m. By 1 pm, all the promoted staff had dispersed.”

“Previously, the counselling used to be held at late evenings and continue till midnight. To put a check to the allegations of manipulation in the counselling and postings, this time we have conducted it during the day time for more transparency,” the DEO said.

Due to the Omicron threat, a shamiana was erected on the premises of the DEO office amidst enforcement of COVID precautions.

Some of the promotees expressed their happiness saying that for the first time in their career they could see the exercise finished in a record two hours and that they were not subjected to any inconvenience and interruptions in the process.