COVID-19: 73 new positive cases reported, 29 patients recover in Andhra Pradesh

With the detection of 73 fresh COVID-19 positive cases in the past 24 hours from 11 districts, the State has crossed the 1,300-mark and reached a tally of 1,332.

The State has conducted 7,727 tests - the highest number of samples tested in a day - taking the total number of samples tested so far to 88,061.

No deaths were reported in the past four days, and 29 patients, including 20 from Guntur and three each from Krishna, Anantapur and Nellore have recovered and have been discharged from various hospitals. So far, 31 have died, 287 patients recovered, leaving 1,014 active patients.

Guntur district is most affected

Meanwhile, 29 of the fresh cases were reported in Guntur, the second most affected district after Kurnool which reported 11 fresh cases. Krishna district reported 13, while Prakasam and Anantapur districts reported four cases each. Chittoor reported three, West Godavari reported two, and East Godavari, Srikakulam, and Visakhapatnam reported one case each.

The total number of cases in Kurnool (343) , Guntur (283) and Krishna (236) are going up by the day, and the three districts account for 65 per cent of the total cases.

Among the districts with the remaining 35 per cent cases are Nellore (82), Chittoor (77), Kadapa (69), Prakasam (60), Anantapur (58), West Godavari (56), East Godavari (40), Visakhapatnam (23), and Srikakulam (5).