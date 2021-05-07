73 deaths take COVID toll past 8,500 in A.P.

VIJAYAWADA

07 May 2021 21:40 IST

Chittoor continues to report highest daily tallies

The State reported 73 new deaths due to COVID and 17,188 new infections in the 24 hours ending Friday morning. The toll reached 8,519 and the cumulative tally jumped to 12,45,374.

The number of recoveries increased to 10,50,160 as 12,749 patients have recovered in the past day leaving 1,86,695 active cases. The recovery rate stands at 84.32% while the death rate came down to 0.68%.

In the past day, 1,00,424 samples were tested and their positivity rate was 17.12%. So far 1.71 crore samples were tested registering 7.26% positivity rate.

In the past week, more than 1.4 lakh new infections were reported.

New deaths and infections

Vizianagaram reported 11 new deaths and Visakhapatnam reported 10 new deaths in the past day.

Other districts which reported deaths in single digits include East Godavari (8), Chittoor (7), Guntur (6), Krishna (6), Kurnool (5), Prakasam (5), West Godavari (5), Nellore (4), Srikakulam (4) and Anantapur (2). Kadapa has again reported zero deaths in the past day.

Chittoor continues to report highest daily tallies. In the past day, it reported 2,260 new infections. It was followed by Visakhapatnam (1,868), East Godavari (1,823), Anantapur (1,779), Srikakulam (1,632), Nellore (1,530), Guntur (1,515), Kurnool (1,342), West Godavari (905), Krishna (780), Vizianagaram (749), Kadapa (620) and Prakasam (385).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,57,979), Chittoor (1,35,499), Guntur (1,16,760), West Godavari (1,07,515), Anantapur (94,997), Visakhapatnam (93,088), Nellore (89,808), Kurnool (89,709), Srikakulam (82,526), Prakasam (80,905),Kadapa (69,469),Krishna (67,591) and Vizianagaram (56,633).