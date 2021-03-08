73 candidates in fray for Nuzvid municipal polls

NUZVID

08 March 2021 00:52 IST

YSRCP pins hopes on welfare schemes; TDP banks on anti-incumbency wave

Candidates contesting the municipal elections in Nuzvid are fanning out across the town, busy meeting voters with only 24 hours left for campaigning to end.

All candidates are promising to ‘develop the town’ in their campaign speeches. Of the 32 wards in the town, candidates for two wards (24 and 30) were elected unanimously while elections will be held for the other 30 wards.

Advertising

Advertising

YSR Congress Party chairperson candidate Ramisetti Triveni Durga made door-to-door visits in the wards on Sunday. She appealed to voters to see for themselves the development and the welfare schemes introduced by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and vote for the YSRCP in the municipal elections.

The TDP, BJP, Jana Sena, CPI, CPI(M) and independents, on the other hand, highlighted the ‘failures’ of the government, and urged the public to vote for their candidates instead.

In all, 30 contestants of the YSRCP, 29 from the TDP, five from BJP, three from Jana Sena, two from CPI(M), one CPI candidate and three independents are in the fray in the town.

Eluru Range DIG K.V. Mohan Rao, along with Nandigama DSP G. Nageswara Reddy, visited the hypersensitive polling stations in the division on Sunday. He directed the police to take measures for peaceful conduct of municipal elections.

Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu visited the sensitive and hypersensitive polling stations located in M.R. Appa Rao Colony and R.R. Peta areas.

The SP, along with Nuzvid Municipal Commissioner Syed Abdul Rasheed, special officer B. Moses Paul and other officers, inspected the strong rooms and counting centres arranged at Saradhi Institute of Engineering and Technology in the town.

Nuzvid DSP B. Srinivasulu explained that polling will be conducted in 52 polling stations in the town. Security has been arranged at Tiruvuru major nagar panchayat, in which polling will be conducted for 20 wards on March 10, the DSP said.

“Vigil has been intensified at the 52 border checkposts to check flow of liquor from the neighbouring Telangana State. Flag marches have been conducted and police pickets have been arranged,” Mr. Ravindranath Babu told The Hindu.