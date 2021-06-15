729 new cases in South Coastal Andhra

After reporting 389 cases on Monday, the daily tally doubled on Tuesday as 729 persons tested positive in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

But as recoveries continued to outnumber new infections, the active caseload came down by about 700 when compared to the previous day. The overall coronavirus case tally increased to more than 2.39 lakh.

Six more patients succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours. The toll crossed the 1,750-mark as 878 patients in SPSR Nellore district and 873 in Prakasam district died of COVID so far, according to a health bulletin released by the State government.

As many as 1,432 patients recovered in the region during the period as against over 1,800 patients who got cured on the previous day. The recovery rate improved a bit to 93.82% as over 2.24 lakh patients won the battle against the disease so far.