72,427 persons arrested in NDPL, ID liquor cases ahead of elections in Andhra Pradesh

April 29, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Liquor and drugs valued at about ₹118,93 crore have been seized, says SEB Commissioner M. Ravi Prakash

Rajulapudi Srinivas
The police and personnel of Central forces checking vehicles to prevent smuggling of liquor, cash and freebies in NTR district. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and the police cracked the whip on the smuggling of Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) and manufacturing of Illicitly Distilled (ID) liquor and their sale in the State, ahead of the elections.

In a joint operation, the SEB and the police bound over 39,232 persons and invoked PD Act against 343 habitual offenders in the State. Liquor and drugs valued at about ₹118,93 crore have also been seized, SEB Commissioner M. Ravi Prakash said on April 29 (Monday).

He said that 68,312 cases had been registered against the manufacturers and sellers of ID liquor, and 66,846 persons had been arrested. Liquor worth ₹65.14 crore has been seized.

The police arrested 5,581 persons in 1,513 cases related to NDPL and seized stocks worth ₹53.79 crore, Mr. Ravi Prakash said.

He appealed to the people to alert the SEB control room by dialling the phone number 9491030853 in case they came across smuggling of NDPL and ID liquor.

People may also alert the Prohibition and Excise Department control room by dialling 9154106528, the SEB Commissioner added.

