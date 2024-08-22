ADVERTISEMENT

723-acre land identified for greenfield airport in Prakasam district

Updated - August 22, 2024 09:14 pm IST

Published - August 22, 2024 08:44 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

Ongole MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy and MLA Damacharla Janardhan speaking to Prakasam district administration officials at Collectorate in Ongole on Thursday.

Ongole MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy on Thursday pledged to fulfil the dream of the local residents to have an airport in the city. He conducted a review meeting at the Collectorate, along with Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhan, Ongole Mayor G. Sujatha and Joint Collector R. Gopala Krishna, and observed a 723-acre land acquisition plan for greenfield airport in the district.

“The development of the State is possible only with the expansion of infrastructural facilities like ports and airports. As Prakasam district has granite, aquaculture and tobacco industries, it is necessary to build an airport here. We have identified lands in Allur and Aloor villages of Kothapeta mandal in the district,” said Mr. Sreenivasulu Reddy.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu had recently proposed to construct seven new airports in the State and Ongole is one among them. The State government will examine the land acquisition issues for establishing the greenfield airport within five kilometer from the city, Mr. Damacharla Janardhan said during the review meeting.

