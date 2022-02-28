720 Indian softshell turtles seized, three arrested

February 28, 2022 19:15 IST

In a major operation, the Kaikalur Rural police seized 720 Indian softshell turtles, which were packed in gunny bags and being smuggled in a van. Three persons were arrested on charges of smuggling the turtles.

The police, during a vehicle check, intercepted the van at Vadarlapadu village and found the live turtles. They took three persons, D. Yesubabu, G. Sandeep and P. Nagabushanam, hailing from Korukallu village, of Krishna district, into custody.

During questioning, the accused confessed that they collected the turtles from villages in the Kolleru Lake bed and from nearby canals, said Kaikalur Rural SI Challa Krishna.

Smuggling the turtles is an offence which attracts stringent action under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The accused were produced in court, Forest Department officers said on Monday.

The seized turtles were released into Kolleru Lake..