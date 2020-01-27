72-year-old bodybuilder shows his prowess

A 72-year-old Peddi Lakshminarayana, who is being called as ‘Abhinava Bhima’ proved his fitness and talent by stopping two running cars with full acceleration for three minutes. His stunt was organised by Kodi Ramamurthy Memorial Society in Vizianagaram on Monday. Mr. Lakshminarayana has earlier proved his mettle by allowing elephant to put his foot on his chest. Mr. Lakshminarayana said that he wanted to convey the message that age would not be a barrier in protecting physical fitness which was a must for everyone to lead happy and healthy life. Vizianagaram Telaga Samskshema Sangham president Pallanta Venkata Rama Rao, who attended as a chief guest for the programme, that the feat inspired many and remembered the greatness of Kodi Ramamurthy (1882-1942) who had brought laurels to India in bodybuilding and wrestling. He assured to conduct wrestling competitions for young bodybuilders of North Andhra region to continue legacy of Kodi Ramamurthy.