72 freedom fighters drawn in 12 hours

An Anantapur-based artist, Kathi Vijay Kumar, created a record of sorts on Monday by drawing the portraits of 72 freedom fighters in 12 hours to commemorate the 72nd anniversary of Independence Day.

At Krishna Kalamandir in the city, 72 medium poster-size (18x24”) portraits were pasted on the walls of the open-air auditorium and the effort was keenly scrutinised by representatives of the International Wonder Book of Records right from 6 a.m. till he completed his effort 30 minutes prior to the scheduled end.

A beeline of people from surrounding localities gathered at the auditorium in the morning. While the spectators kept changing, Mr. Vijay Kumar’s concentration remained unwavering as he drew portraits of all the freedom fighters, including many popular personalities.

A student of late Appa Rao, and a classmate and friend of TDP founder N.T. Rama Rao, Mr. Vijay Kumar, who trains several women and children, showed his mettle by continuously drawing the figures till the judges okayed his effort.

Guessing game

A guessing game started among the audience regarding the portraits being drawn by Mr. Vijay Kumar. Students from Manipal International, where Mr. Vijay Kumar works as a drawing teacher, managed to identify about 50 portraits but struggled to name the last few portraits.

Of the 72 freedom fighters, Mr. Vijay Kumar chose 40 from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and picked others from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and the rest of the country. He first downloaded the photographs of all of the freedom fighters on his mobile phone, and drew some of them while sitting on the ground. He drew several portraits while standing up and some others he drew while standing on top of a wooden stool.

Sandhya Murthy, a Kuchipudi dancer from Kalasagar Dance and Art Cultural Association, and former mayor Rage Parasuram, gave away the certificate of record presented by Narendra Goud and Swarna from Wonder Book of Records.