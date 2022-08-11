71,900 cusecs water discharged from Prakasam Barrage 

A view of water being discharged from Prakasam Barrage in to the sea, in Vijayawada on August 10, 2022. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

The Water Resources Department (WRD) officials lifted all 70 crest gates of Prakasam Barrage and discharged flood water of more than 71,900 cusecs into sea by 12 noon on August 11. To maintain the crest level at 12 feet, the officials discharged the surplus water into the canals.

According to the WRD officials, there is a surplus of 71,940 cusecs at Prakasam Barrage. The officials lifted 30 gates to a height of 2 feet, and 40 gates to a height of 1 foot. A total of 83,815 cusecs of flood is realised at the Barrage on August 11.

The WRD officials are expecting 2 to 3 lakh cusecs and even more as per the releases from Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala Project Dam. They even alerted all the concerned officers for taking up precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incidents along the Krishna River margin on both upstream and downstream of Prakasam Barrage.