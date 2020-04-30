With 71 fresh positive cases A.P. COVID-19 tally goes up to 1,403

The State has reported 71 fresh cases during the past 24 hours and more than half of them were detected in Kurnool, the worst-hit district by COVID-19.

No new deaths, recoveries too rise

The tally has crossed the 1400-mark in a day and reached 1403 cases and 34 patients from Guntur (28), Anantapur (3), East Godavari (2), and one in Visakhapatnam recovered during the past day. So far, 321 patients have recovered leaving 1,051 active patients. No new deaths were reported during the past five days, accordsing to the State Health Department bulletin issued on Thursday morning.

Out of the 71 fresh cases reported, 43 were detected in Kurnool, 10 in Krishna, four each in Guntur and Kadapa, three cases each in Anantapur and Chittoor, and two each in East Godavari and Nellore districts.

Prevalence in particular areas

So far, Kurnool has reported 386 positive cases, while Guntur and Krishna reported 287 and 246 cases respectively. The three districts continue to account for more than 65 per cent of the total cases reported in the State indicating the prevalence of the disease in particular areas.

The remaining 35 per cent are from Nellore (84), Chittoor (80), Kadapa (73), Anantapur (61), Prakasam (60), West Godavari (56), East Godavari (42), Visakhapatnam (23), and Srikakulam (5).