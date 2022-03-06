71 families get house site pattas in Kakinada rural
Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu on Sunday handed over house site pattas to the 71 families belonging to Dandupuntha village in Kakinada Rural area in East Godavari district.
Addressing the gathering, Mr. Kannababu claimed that 165 families have been living on the government land allotted to them.
The remaining families will be given pattas in the second phase. The value of each house site is around ₹15 lakh, the Minister said. Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha was present.
