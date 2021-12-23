700 players to take part innational Kabaddi tourney

Pullela Gopichand and Karanam Malleswari will attend the event beginning from Jan. 5 in Tirupati

As many as 700 players are expected to participate in the ‘All India Kabaddi Tournament for Men and Women’ scheduled to be held from January 5 to 9 in Tirupati.

Jointly organised by the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) and Tirupati Smart City Corporation Limited (TSCCL), it is touted to be the first-ever event of this scale to be conducted by a civic body.

Superintendent of Police (Tirupati Urban) Ch. Venkata Appala Naidu formally launched the event logo along with MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, in the presence of city Mayor R. Sireesha and MCT Commissioner P.S. Gireesha.

Renowned badminton player Pullela Gopichand and weightlifter Karanam Malleswari are among the dignitaries participating in the event that is being conducted with an estimated outlay of ₹1 crore. The corporation has formed twelve committees with corporators and physical trainers of various universities to oversee the arrangements.

Expressing concern over the dwindling patronage to rural games in general, Mr. Karunakar Reddy appreciated the corporation for coming forward to shoulder the task. Making a city smart involves making the denizens smart, recognise their roots and be responsible towards their culture, he said.

Extrapolating Kabaddi to real life situations, Mr. Naidu said the game required physical aggression, concentration, synchronised activity and a strong defence mechanism, which in fact are the traits needed for success in life, irrespective of one’s profession.

Mr. Gireesha said arrangements had been made for 1,000 participants.