700 kg ganja caught at Hukumpeta

Hukumpeta police on Saturday night arrested seven persons while they were allegedly transporting 700 kg of ganja in a van, in Visakhapatnam district. The seized ganja is estimated to be worth more than ₹70 lakh.

According to reports, all the accused, hailing from Odisha, were heading towards the National Highway via Hukumpeta from Odisha with the ganja. In order to escape from police, the smugglers placed a large load of vegetables atop the ganja packets. However, acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the vehicle near Tadigiri area and seized the ganja.

Investigation revealed that the accused were unaware of the destination and were instructed to hand over the ganja at a point on the NH, it is learnt.

Cases have been booked and an investigation is on.