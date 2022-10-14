₹700-crore project at Avulapalle to end drinking water problems of Punganur and Piler constituencies in Andhra Pradesh

Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy performing bhoomi puja for the drinking water project proposed at Avulapalle of Somala mandal in Chittoor district on Friday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Energy, Forests, and Mines P. Ramachandra Reddy performed the bhoomi puja for the largest drinking water project in Chittoor district at Avulapalle village in Somala mandal on Friday. The project with a storage capacity of 3.5 tmc ft of water was proposed with an outlay of ₹700 crore.

“The project will cater to the drinking water needs of the people in Punganur and Piler constituencies, besides providing irrigation water to 60,000 acres. The construction of the project needs ₹667 crore, while ₹85 crore more will be spent on the logistics such as land acquisition,” said the Minister.

In total, 1300 acres of land will be needed for the project. About 237 acres of government land have been earmarked for this project, while the rest will be acquired. As many as 176 families from Ramakrishnapuram, Bayyareddygaripalli, and Chinna Devarla Kuppam villages in Somala mandal will be provided with rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) benefits after the land acquisition, the Minister said.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had asked him to accord a top priority to the project. “The project will end the drinking water problems in Punganur and Piler constituencies,” he said.

Tamballapalle MLA P. Dwarkanath Reddy and the irrigation officials were present on the occasion.