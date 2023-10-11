ADVERTISEMENT

70-year old sentenced to 20 years in POCSO Act case

October 11, 2023 08:25 am | Updated 08:25 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau,Rajulapudi Srinivas

Vijayawada POCSO Court Special Judge S. Rajini awarded 20 years rigorous imprisonment to Pagadala Venkateswara Rao, who raped a three-and-a-half year old girl on October 28, 2018.

The accused took her into his house and committed the crime. Following a complaint lodged by her grandmother, the Suryaraopet police registered a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and other charges and arrested the accused, said the NTR Police Commissionerate.

On Tuesday, the POCSO Special Court awarded 20 years jail term to the accused, besides imposing ₹10,000 fine. The court also directed the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to provide ₹5 lakh compensation to the victim.

CONNECT WITH US