ADVERTISEMENT

70-year-old man gets life imprisonment for raping six-year-old girl in Bapatla district

August 28, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Ongole POCSO-cum-Second Additional District Sessions Judge M.A. Somasekhar on August 29 (Monday) sentenced a 70-year-old man to life imprisonment after convicting the latter of raping a six-year-old Scheduled Tribe (ST) girl in the Vetapalem police station limits of Bapatla district. 

Bapatla Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal told the media that the convict, Vayala Polaiah, hailing from Lakshipuram village, committed the crime in 2017.

Mr. Jindal said that the court awarded multiple punishments to the convict and all of them would run concurrently. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The SP said apart from life imprisonment, the court also imposed a fine of ₹1,000 under Section 5 (m) read with Section 6 of POCSO Act, 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and ₹1,000 fine under Section 366 of the IPC, 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and ₹1,000 fine under Section 377 of the IPC and another ten years of rigorous imprisonment and ₹1,000 fine under Section 3(w)(2)(v) SC,ST (POA) Amendment Act,2015. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US