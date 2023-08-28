70-year-old man gets life imprisonment for raping six-year-old girl in Bapatla district

August 28, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - GUNTUR

Ongole POCSO-cum-Second Additional District Sessions Judge M.A. Somasekhar on August 29 (Monday) sentenced a 70-year-old man to life imprisonment after convicting the latter of raping a six-year-old Scheduled Tribe (ST) girl in the Vetapalem police station limits of Bapatla district.

Bapatla Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal told the media that the convict, Vayala Polaiah, hailing from Lakshipuram village, committed the crime in 2017.

Mr. Jindal said that the court awarded multiple punishments to the convict and all of them would run concurrently.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SP said apart from life imprisonment, the court also imposed a fine of ₹1,000 under Section 5 (m) read with Section 6 of POCSO Act, 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and ₹1,000 fine under Section 366 of the IPC, 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and ₹1,000 fine under Section 377 of the IPC and another ten years of rigorous imprisonment and ₹1,000 fine under Section 3(w)(2)(v) SC,ST (POA) Amendment Act,2015.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.