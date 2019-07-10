70-year-old attempts to rape mentally challenged minor girl in Anantapur

A 70-year-old man attempted to rape a 16-year-old mentally challenged girl in Bukkapatnam village in Anantapur district on July 9, but was caught by neighbours.

The girl was on July 10 sent to the Government General Hospital in Anantapur for medical examination.

The girl had come out of her house to collect the government’s pension for disability, when the man, her neighbour, lured her with eatables. When he made advances on her, the girl ran out and drew the attention of the neighbours who overpowered him and handed him over to the police in the afternoon.

Bukkapatnam Sub-Inspector of Police Y. Vijay Kumar said a case was booked against the man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Section 342 of the IPC (wrongful confinement) and Section 376 (attempt to rape). He was produced in the court which sent him to 14 days’ judicial remand.