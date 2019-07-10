70-year-old attempts to rape mentally challenged minor girl in Anantapur

A 70-year-old man attempted to rape a 16-year-old mentally challenged girl in Bukkapatnam village in Anantapur district on July 9, but was caught by neighbours.
The girl was on July 10 sent to the Government General Hospital in Anantapur for medical examination.
The girl had come out of her house to collect the government’s pension for disability, when the man, her neighbour, lured her with eatables. When he made advances on her, the girl ran out and drew the attention of the neighbours who overpowered him and handed him over to the police in the afternoon.
Bukkapatnam Sub-Inspector of Police Y. Vijay Kumar said a case was booked against the man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Section 342 of the IPC (wrongful confinement) and Section 376 (attempt to rape). He was produced in the court which sent him to 14 days’ judicial remand.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor