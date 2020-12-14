70-year-old allegedly sexuallyassaults minor

CHITTOOR

14 December 2020 00:13 IST

The police on Sunday launched a search for a 70-year-old man, who was absconding after allegedly committing a sexual assault on a 12-year-old girl at a remote village in Nagalapuram mandal.

According to the police, the man, Sivalingam, allegedly lured the minor while she was playing with her friends on the village outskirts, on the pretext of getting her some eatables. Taking the girl to an isolated spot, the elderly man allegedly sexually assaulted her. The girl who fell sick informed her parents about the incident.

The parents lodged a complaint with the Nagalapuram police on Saturday night. The police sent the girl to the government hospital at Satyavedu for medical examination. The accused is said to be a distant relative (grandfather) of the victim. A case was registered.

