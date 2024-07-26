GIFT a SubscriptionGift
70 unauthorised water plants seized in Vizianagaram district

Only 17 have licences and necessary permissions from various government departments, say officials

Published - July 26, 2024 06:30 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 70 unauthorised water plants were seized in Vizianagaram district by revenue officials who conducted raids following the directive of Collector B.R. Ambedkar.

The raids were conducted in Vizianagaram, Bondapalli, Gajapathinagaram, Rajam, Cheepurupalli and other places for the last few days.

Only 17 water plants had valid licences and permissions from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the Labour and Legal Metrology departments, and the GST, while the remaining plants did not have any mechanism or laboratories to check the quality of water, officials said.

In a press release, the Collector said that Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants were supposed to take necessary permissions from the government authorities, including the Pollution Control Board (PCB), to supply water in a purified manner.

The president of the Vizianagaram Packaged Drinking Water Manufacturers’ Association Gudisa Balakrishna, representatives Mahanthi Manohar, and Atyam Suresh thanked the Collector for taking swift action after they had lodged a complaint over the illegal water plants in the grievance cell last Monday.

In a release, Mr. Balakrishna said that many water plants were selling water in bottles with fake labels without mentioning manufacturing and expiry dates.

