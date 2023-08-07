HamberMenu
70 TDP activists arrested in Punganur violence case in Andhra Pradesh; main accused absconding, say police

Challa Babu hatched a conspiracy to violate the restrictions imposed by police on Naidu’s entry into Punganur and instigated TDP cadres to carry lethal weapons, beer bottles, and stones in their vehicles, says DSP

August 07, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
Deputy Superintendent of Police (Palamaner) N. Sudhakar Reddy addressing the media at Punganur in Chittoor district on Monday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Palamaner) N. Sudhakar Reddy addressing the media at Punganur in Chittoor district on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The police have arrested 70 Telugu Desam Party (TDP) activists for their alleged involvement in the violence in Punganur town on August 4. More than 50 police personnel were injured in stone pelting allegedly by the TDP activists during the visit of their party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu to the town.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Palamaner) N. Sudhakar Reddy told the media on August 7 (Monday) that as many as 160 accused had been identified and 70 of them were arrested on August 6 (Sunday) night at various places in the Rayalaseema districts.

“A large number of TDP activists allegedly took part in the attack on the police personnel. Even as the police maintained restraint, the TDP activists resorted to violence. They pelted stones and used sticks and beer bottles,” said the DSP.

Mr. Sudhakar Reddy said TDP Punganur in-charge Challa Ramachandra Reddy alias Challa Babu, who had been named the main accused (A1), was absconding. “Govardhan Reddy, an aide of Challa Babu has been arrested and he revealed shocking information about the Punganur violence,” he said.

During the interrogation, Govardhan Reddy, who has been named as A2, revealed that Challa Babu had arranged a meeting of the TDP activists at Rompicharla in Chittoor district on August 2 night, two days before Mr. Naidu’s scheduled visit, the DSP said.

“Challa Babu hatched a conspiracy to violate the restrictions imposed by the police on Mr. Naidu’s entry into Punganur town. He instigated the TDP cadres to carry lethal weapons, beer bottles, and stones in their vehicles as part of their plan. Challa Babu resorted to criminal conspiracy by prompting the TDP cadres to be ready even to kill the police personnel if the situation warranted during Nr. Naidu’s programme. The modus operandi of Challa Babu was to grab attention by creating violence,” the DSP said.

Mr. Sudhakar Reddy said that more arrests pertaining to the case would be made. A special party has been formed to trace Challa Babu and other accused.

“We are using all the technologies available including mobile signals, video footage and CC camera network. The investigation is progressing scientifically,” Mr. Sudhakar Reddy said.

The arrested TDP activists have been booked under various sections of the IPC, including attempt to murder and arson and remanded.

Meanwhile, some TDP activists from Chittoor and Annamayya districts rushed to Eluru to meet Mr. Naidu in connection with the arrests in the Punganur violence case.

As the names of former Minister N. Amarnath Reddy and TDP general secretary N. Kishore Kumar Reddy (brother of former Chief Minister N. Kiran Kumar Reddy) figure in the list of accused, the issue has assumed political significance.

