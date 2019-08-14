70 gates of Prakasam Barrage lifted to prevent flooding

Following release of water from the Pulichintala Project, 70 gates of the Prakasam Barrage here were lifted on Tuesday to prevent the possibility of flooding.

Krishna District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz, who was present at the barrage to review the situation, said the water from Pulichintala project had reached the barrage by afternoon.

With the lifting of these gates, they would initially release 25,000 cusecs of water into Krishna river.

“We will be releasing water slowly based on the inflow from the Pulichintala project. As of 9 a.m. today, it was said that the outflow from the project was at 4.65 lakh cusecs. The Chief Engineers are in constant communication with the officials at Alamatti, Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala, projects upstream of Krishna and keeping me informed and the State disaster management office,” said Mr. Imtiaz.

The Collector said that necessary arrangements had been made in the event of a flood. He said that people residing in the low lying areas have been apprised of the situation and fishermen had been informed not to venture into the river.

“We have already evacuated people living in the encroached river bed and rescue teams have been deployed to villages near the river for shifting them, should there be any flooding. The police, revenue and irrigation departments are taking all the steps to ensure safety of people,” he added.

Families evacuated

Meanwhile, the district authorities have launched the evacuation operation downstream of the Prakasam Barrage, apart from closing down all the sand reaches.

Bandar Revenue Divisional Officer J. Udaya Bhaskar said at least 30 families of Lachigani Lanka in Challapalli mandal have been evacuated, while 30 more families on the Guntur side of the river had been directed to prepare for evacuation in the event of heavy outflow of water.

“The precautionary measures are being taken to avoid any untoward incident if the inflow crosses three lakh cusecs. More habitations on the Guntur side are likely to be affected due to flood in the next few days”, said Mr. Bhaskar. Vehicular movement towards the Srikakulam sand reach has been restricted.

The police led by Circle Inspector Sateesh Srihari on Tuesday evacuated at least 50 families by boat from Gani Atkuru island in Kanchikacherla Mandal in Krishna district.

The personnel deployed in the evacuation operation were stranded for some time on the island and managed to cross the river by boats in the evening, according to an official release. The families have been offered shelter and food.