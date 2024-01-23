70 FIRs related to deletion of voters registered in Andhra Pradesh, says Chief Electoral Officer

January 23, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - GUNTUR

The police have lodged seventy First Information Reports (FIRs) related to the alleged misuse of the Form-7 in ten districts of Andhra Pradesh, Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena has said, adding that all these Form-7s were filed allegedly to delete eligible voters, without the notice of the persons concerned.

“Complaints have been received on the issues related to bulk filing of Form-7s from certain constituencies. In this regard, 70 FIRs have been lodged under relevant sections of IPC, RP Act and IT Act against the persons allegedly involved in the malpractice,” he said.

Mr. Meena said that eight complaints had been received from Atmakur, Kovur and Udayagiri Assembly constituencies in Nellore district, 16 complaints from Parchur in Bapatla district, one from Banaganapalle in Nandyal district, four from Anantapur Urban and Raptadu in Anantapur district, three from Kothapeta in Konaseema district, 23 from Kakinada City, two from Rajampeta in Annamayya district, two from Tekkali in Srikakulam district, 10 from Chandragiri in Tirupati district and one from Guntur West Assembly constituency.

“The ECI has taken a serious view of the cases related to filling of Form-7 with false information. The ECI team, during its visit to Vijayawada on January 9 and 10, gave clear directions that periodic reports had to be submitted by the Police Department on the investigation of these cases,” he said.

Further, 22,38,952 new voters were included during the Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls. As many as 16,52,422 deletions were made after thorough checking of the voters’ list as per the complaints received, birth and death register and house-to-house survey, said Mr. Meena.