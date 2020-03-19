70 A.P., Telangana students still stranded in Manila

Nearly 70 students from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are stranded at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Manila since Tuesday evening, waiting for repatriation to their respective States in the wake of restrictions on air travel in the Philippines capital.

V. Prasanna Lakshmi, a medicine student of the Lyceum Northwestern University and a native of Rajamahendravaram told The Hindu over the phone on Wednesday evening that the NAIA was scheduled to be closed on Thursday at 12 noon

University closed

“The Indian Embassy authorities (Manila), who reached us on Wednesday morning, have stopped responding to our calls. The embassy has asked us to return to our university which was already closed.” Five students from the same university were also stuck at the NAIA.

“Of the 120 students who are stranded at the NAIA, nearly 70 belong to A.P. and Telangana. We are not in a position to return to the university as vehicular movement has been completely stopped in Manila. More students are expected to arrive at the NAIA by Thursday morning,” said Ms. Lakshmi who reached the airport with the support of a church father.