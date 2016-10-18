7 red sanders smugglers nabbed, Rs. 4 crore worth logs seized

The Chittoor task force police led by Superintendent of Police Ghattamaneni Srinivas and Additional SP (Red Sanders Operations) Yelisala Ratna nabbed seven red sanders smugglers, seized logs weighing about two tonnes worth over Rs 4 crore in the international market, apart from confiscating six SUVs, under Kalluru, Gudipala and Varadaiahpalem police station limits between Sunday midnight and the early hours of Monday.

The accused and the seized logs were produced at a press conference here on Monday.

The officials said among the seven nabbed, S. Ramudu alias Andala Ramudu (37) was listed under the category of most wanted. A school drop-out, Ramudu, a native of Mydukuru of Kadapa district, reportedly developed business association with Markondas Lakshmanan (a Chennai-born Kolkata settled smuggler now under PD Act) in 2006. Soon, he extended his links with smugglers in Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata and had so far allegedly smuggled out over 200 tonnes of red sanders logs worth over Rs. 400 crore.

He is wanted by the Chittoor police in about a dozen cases.

Acting on a tip-off, the special party nabbed him at Kalluru near Pakala, when he was on the way to Bengaluru from Tirupati.

Ellappa Reddy Siva alias Siva of Chennai, working as pilot and driver in red sanders smuggling trade, was also nabbed.

In the second incident, the task force personnel nabbed Dasthagiri alias Giri of Armuru village of Rudravaram mandal of Kurnool district, along with his driver and business partner S. Varakumar alias Siva Kumar of Bagidipalle of Kadapa district. Both are in the trade since six years, allegedly having links with notorious smuggler Kollam Gangireddy (now lodged in Kadapa central jail).

At Varadaiahpalem, the special teams nabbed Pradeep (29) of Merlapaka village of Yerpedu mandal; P. Anish (25) of Matarlamitta of Kadapa district; and A. Anish (25) of Matarlamitta of Kadapa district.

All the three were allegedly involved in the clandestine business since a couple of years.

The accused were produced before the designated courts in Chittoor and Piler, and were remanded in local sub-jails.