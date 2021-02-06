7 nursing students taken ill after vaccine jab

Seven girls, studying B.Sc (Nursing) and attached to the SVRR Government Hospital at Tirupati, showed symptoms of dizziness after taking COVID vaccine at the session centre there on Friday evening.
According to hospital superintendent T. Bharati, 47 nursing students were given the jab in the evening. “One first year student complained of reeling sensation and fell unconscious. When we were checking the blood pressure and pulse, six other students who were already given the vaccine and had returned to their hostel too had complained of dizziness and were rushed to the casualty ward,” she said.
While two girls were admitted to the casualty ward, others were shifted to the general ward on Friday night. “They are now kept under observation till Saturday morning. All are safe,” Dr. Bharati said.
Meanwhile, a senior medical officer at casualty termed the sudden illness after the jab as “cataleptic attack,” which had nothing to with the jab, but a condition due to nervousness.
