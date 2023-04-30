7-month-old baby stolen from Tungabhadra railway station

April 30, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - KURNOOL

A seven-month-old baby boy was stolen by two masked individuals from his parents while they were asleep on the premises of the Tungabhadra Railway Station near Mantralayam in Kurnool district.

The incident occurred on Saturday but came to light on Sunday, with the Railway Police registering a case and launching a search for the two persons. CCTV camera footage shows the two picking up the infant and walking away.

According to Railway Police sub inspector Subba Rayudu, the infant, Ramu, is the youngest child of the couple Anjaneyulu and Ankamma. They have two daughters, both below the age of five. The family stayed on the premises of the old railway station, which is not in use for the past 10 years. They worked either as day labourers or as ragpickers. The infant could not be traced till Sunday night.

