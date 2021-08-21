7-member T.N. gang held, 10 bikes seized

The police on Saturday arrested a seven-member gang from Tamil Nadu allegedly involved in several cases of two-wheeler thefts under Chittoor Urban, Rural and Pakala police circle limits during the last six months, and seized 10 motorcycles from them in multiple raids.

Addressing a press conference here, Deputy SP (Law and Order) N. Sudhakar Reddy said that three special parties were formed to investigate a series of vehicle thefts in the district. After a thorough probe, the special teams nabbed seven accused and seized 10 motorcycles at different locations in Chittoor police division.

Mr. Reddy said the inter-State gang used to steal motorcycles parked at isolated places or in front of houses during the night and dispose them of to gullible customers at throwaway prices.

The accused, from Vellore district of Tamil Nadu, have been identified as V. Maniganda, Dhamoradaram, Mohammad, Vedhachalam, Nishant Kumar, S. Manigandan and Rathnaiah, all aged between 19 and 26 years. They were produced before the local court and were remanded in custody.

In another incident, the Chittoor One-Town police on Saturday arrested a 21-year-old youth, Syed Hameed, of Lalu Gardens locality in Chittoor town in a housebreak incident at CB Road locality last week. The police seized acash of an amount of ₹45,000 from him, and the accused was sent for remand.