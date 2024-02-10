7 killed, 15 injured in three-vehicle crash near Nellore

February 10, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - NELLORE

Seven persons were killed and 15 injured, several of them critically, after a lorry jumped the road median and crashed into a private travel bus, a few metres away from the Musunuru Toll Plaza towards Buchireddipalem road in Kavali mandal, 60 km from here, in the early hours of Saturday. The lorry fell on the other side of the road after it was hit by another lorry.

Narrating the sequence of events, the police said, first a lorry hit another lorry, which in turn jumped the median, and collided with a private bus coming in the opposite direction.

According to the Kavali police, the private bus was on its way to Hyderabad from Chennai, when the mishap occurred around 3 a.m.

The impact left the three vehicles mangled, killing four persons on the spot. Three succumbed to injuries at the area hospital at Kavali.

Five of the deceased were from Tamil Nadu, Deepak (lorry cleaner), Munaswamy (bus driver), Venu (lorry driver), and passengers (from Chennai) Thumbu Swamy and Rupa. Suresh was from Narasapuram in Andhra Pradesh while one male body is yet to be identified.

The police said that they had to use gas cutters to retrieve a couple of bodies and injured passengers from the mangled vehicles.

The police personnel from various police stations of the Kavali sub-division rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospitals in Nellore and Kavali by deploying five ambulances.

Superintendent of Police (Nellore) K. Tirumaleshwar Reddy along with senior police officials from Nellore and Kavali inspected the accident site.

The SP told the media that the police personnel at the Control Room in Nellore were instructed to guide and provide logistic support to the the family members and relatives of the deceased and injured in reaching the hospitals.