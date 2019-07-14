7 kg opium seized, 2 arrested

The Kurnool Crime Central Station (CCS) police simultaneously raided two locations and seized 7 kg opium and 1,000 packets of gutkha on Saturday morning.

According to the police, drugs worth ₹4 lakh have been seized. The police have also arrested two people and charged them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Addressing media persons, Deputy Superintendent of Police U. Suryanarayana said that the two have been smuggling opium from Rajasthan into Kurnool city for about four months. “They get their shipments through lorry drivers, and then they package it in small quantities for sale,” he said.

The police conducted raids at Abbas Nagar and at a Rajasthani dhaba near Panchalingala in the city.

They seized 3 kg of opium in Abbas Nagar and 4 kg along with the gutkha at the dhaba. The DSP said the accused had been produced in a court and sent in judicial remand.

SP K. Fakeerappa, has announced a cash prize for all the officers involved in the raids and a special cash prize for constable K. Vinod Kumar for exceptional work.