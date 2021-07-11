7 kg gold ornaments confiscated at Kurnool

KURNOOL

11 July 2021 20:50 IST

The Panchalingala Check Post Special Enforcement Bureau sleuths confiscated 7 kg of gold ornaments valued at ₹3 crore from two persons and arrested them while transporting the valuables illegally from Hyderabad to Bengaluru in the early hours of Sunday.

The frequency of illegal transportation of gold and silver articles and biscuits had increased in recent months and the police had stepped up vigil, said SEB inspector P. Srinivasulu. Suspicious vehicles and passengers in public transport vehicles were being scanned at the Panchalingala check-post. In one such routine check at 1.45 a.m. on Sunday, they could lay hands on this consignment being transported by an SUV with Tamil Nadu registration.

Two persons carrying the ornaments – Ajay Gadiya, 28, and D. Prakash, 25, – told the police that they were carrying the consignment from Krishna Jewellery Pearls & Gems, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad to Sovan Jewellers in Nagarathpet in Bengaluru. The CI said that on further inquiry they were found possessing ₹10 lakh cash. The jewellery, cash and the car were confiscated.

Advertising

Advertising

The case was handed over to the Taluka Urban Police Station in Kurnool for further investigation.

They will in turn inform the Customs, Income Tax, and Commercial Taxes for necessary action.