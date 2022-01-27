7 injured in bus-lorry collision near Srikalahasti

CHITTOOR

27 January 2022 00:53 IST

Seven persons, including five passengers and the driver of a Tamil Nadu corporation bus, were injured when the bus collided with a lorry at Merlapaka cross between Srikalahasti and Yerpedu, 100 km from here, on Wednesday.

According to the Yerpedu police, the bus carrying about 20 passengers was on its way to Chennai when it collided with the lorry. The impact was such that the front right portion of the bus was split into two and the left side was nothing but remains of mangled steel;. The front portion of the lorry was badly damaged leaving its driver sandwiched in the driver’s cabin. The lorry driver, Karthikeya (35), a native of Katpadi in Tamil Nadu, had a harrowing time. Local people rushed to his rescue. The distorted panels were separated using crowbars and Karthikeya was pulled out. With a serious head injury, he was rushed to SVRR Hospital at Tirupati.

The Yerpedu police, who rushed to the spot, shifted the bus driver, Muniraja, and five other passengers with moderate injuries to the area hospital. Traffic on the busy Puthalapattu-Naidupeta NH was hit for about an hour, and the police cleared the traffic after much effort. A case has been registered.

The stranded passengers were provided with alternative arrangements.