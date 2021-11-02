7 held, 166 kg ganja seized in Nellore

NELLORE

02 November 2021 01:44 IST

In a huge haul of ganja, sleuths of the Special Enforcement Bureau nabbed seven persons and seized the contraband worth ₹20 lakh from them.

Addressing mediapersons here on Monday, SEB Joint Director Srilakshmi said the seven persons, including kingpin M.S.M.Kumar, all hailing from Theni in Tamil Nadu, were nabbed when the sleuths saw them moving suspiciously near the RTC bus stand here. Investigating them further led to seizure of 166 kg of ganja, she added.

The SEB sleuths are on the lookout for one Ravi from Rajamahendravaram, from where the gangsters had reportedly sourced the contraband for selling in villages in Uthamapalayam in Tamil Nadu.

The seizure came close on the heels of the arrest of one Zabullah from Bengaluru and seizure of 7.5 kg of ganja on Wednesday last, she said.