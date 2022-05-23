7 held, 10 red sanders logs seized

Sleuths of the Nandyal district forest department arrested seven smuggling operatives and seized 10 red sanders logs from the Proddutur Range of Kadapa district when they were being shifted to the Rudravaram Range in Nandyal forest division.

Based on reliable information about the movement of smuggling operatives, District Forest Officer Vineet Kumar said that they launched a search in the villages in M.P. Thanda beat and found the dump of 10 logs weighing 284 kg at Bacchulapalli.

“We need to spread awareness among the people to not resort to such activities as the poor people are forced into this activity. While the key players enjoy the benefits, the poor get caught” the DFO said.