7 arrested held for selling Remdesivir vials illegally

28 April 2021 03:49 IST

4 injections, ₹2.32 lakh in cash seized

A seven-member gang, allegedly involved in the sale of Remdesivir injections in the black market, was arrested by the Patamata police here in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

Four injections, including two doses that had expired, and ₹2.32 lakh in cash was recovered from them.

The accused, natives of Krishna district, worked as medical distributors and representatives for different companies. Police are trying to trace a few others involved in the racket, Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu said.

Central Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police Y. Srinivas Reddy said a police team, led by Patamata Inspector R. Suresh Reddy, arrested medical distributor Sivanath and medical representatives Srinivas, Mohan Krishna, Anantha Reddy, Raju, Tharun and Naresh.

Supplied two injections

The police said the accused had supplied two injections of Remdesivir to G. Hitesh Kumar of Mangalagiri, who needed them for his father, and charged ₹70,000 from him.

But when the buyer realised that the medicine had expired, he returned the vials to the accused, who reportedly did not return the money to him. Instead, they sold two more injections and charged another ₹1.4 lakh from him, Mr. Srinivas Reddy said.

“We are trying to find out whether the gang has links to any hospitals or pharmacies, and if any other gangs are involved in the malpractice,” the Police Commissioner told The Hindu.