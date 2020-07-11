696 liquor bottles seized

VIJAYAWADA

11 July 2020 22:55 IST

Sleuths of the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) seized 696 liquor bottles (Non-Duty Paid Liquor) of Telangana being smuggled into the State at Surampalli village on the outskirts of Vijayawada on Saturday.

The team led by SEB Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) M. Sathi Babu intercepted two autorickshaws and seized the liquor stocks concealed in cartons.

473 bottles seized

In another raid, the Krishna district police confiscated 473 NDPL bottles at Gandrayi and Takkellapadu during a raid on Saturday. The mobile party police took two persons into custody and seized a car and a bike from them, said Krishna district Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu.

