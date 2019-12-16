690 marshals deployedat 43 toll plazas in State

To avoid inconvenience to people, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Sunday said toll plazas along national highways could operate 25 % of the lanes as hybrid lanes (lanes that accept both FASTags and cash payment) for the next one month.

FASTag, the system that uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to enable cashless toll payments, came into effect on Sunday (December 15) but the 25 % hybrid lanes will now accept both FASTags and cash payment as well. The prepaid tag, which is affixed on the vehicle's windscreen and enables automatic transaction at toll plazas, is designed to bring a seamless experience for commuters.

In Andhra Pradesh, of the 364 lanes, 235 will operate as dedicated FASTag lanes, while the rest will function as hybrid lanes till January 15 at the 43 toll plazas along the national highways across the State.

For instance, of the total 16 lanes at the Kaza toll plaza on the outskirts, 12 lanes are being operated as ETC (Electronic Toll Collection) and the remaining 4 lanes are HETC (Hybrid Electronic Toll Collection) points.

Since the electronic device system is new to people, it is necessary to make additional arrangements at these fee plazas to ensure smooth movement of vehicles. The National Highways Authority of India in the State deployed 690 marshals at the 43 toll plazas in the State. Of them, 39 marshals are posted at the Kaza toll plaza alone, said Anil Dixit, Regional Officer, AP, NHAI.

He said the HETC was a temporary relief and people must get the electronic device affixed to their vehicles by January 15, after which the facility of payment through cash would be withdrawn.