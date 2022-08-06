69 tonnes of PDS rice, vehicles seized in raids

Vigilance and Enforcement officials presenting the seized stocks at GD Nellore in Chittoor district on Friday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

August 06, 2022 01:30 IST

Officials of the Vigilance and Enforcement department seized several tonnes of PDS rice and lorries carrying the stocks, meant to be transported illegally to neighboring States, during raids.

Vigilance and Enforcement Officer K. Eeshwar Reddy, who led the raids on August 4 and 5, said that 26 tonnes of PDS rice and three lorries were seized in Gangadhara Nellore of Chittoor district and 13 tonnes of rice and two lorries were seized in KVB Puram, 10 tonnes hidden at a house and auto in Pitchatur and 20 tonnes of rice and one lorry at Gajulamandayam of Renigunta mandal in Tirupati district.

The official said criminal cases would be slapped against those getting involved in illegal transportation of rice and added that surveillance was mounted at all vulnerable exit points in Chittoor and Tirupati districts.